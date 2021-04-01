Public art installations on display for Sexual Assault Awareness Month

(WWLP) – April 2021 commemorates the 20th anniversary of Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

The Berkshire Domestic and Sexual Violence Task Force’s “One Book, One Community” Celebration 2021 will offer public art exhibitions at three Berkshire County locations.

The art of activist-artist Tatyana Fazlalizadeh, author of “Stop Telling Women to Smile: Stories of Street Harassment and How We’re Taking Back Our Power” will be featured.

The anti-street harassment portraits will go on display beginning March 31 at Park Square in Pittsfield; April 2 on the lawn in front of City Hall in North Adams; and April 11 in front of Charles Castranova Park and Town Hall in Great Barrington.

For more information contact Susan Birns at 413-443-3776 or the Berkshire District Attorney’s office at 413-443-5951.