PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The City of Pittsfield has issued a notice about untreated wastewater that may have gotten into the Housatonic River. The city said the wastewater was discharged from the Wastewater Treatment Plant on Holmes Road.

City officials said the discharge was caused by a biologically digested sludge overflow from the blend tank due to a failed pump shutdown. It started around 5:30 a.m. and ended around 6:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officials said the volume of the discharge is unknown and possibly affected the Housatonic River. This overflow has untreated or partially treated sewage and waste. The public should avoid contact with the river for 48 hours from the end of the discharge due to increased health risks from bacteria and other pollutants.

Officials said this discharge does not impact drinking water. The Pittsfield Waste Water Division operates and maintains the Pittsfield Sewer Treatment Plant and Sanitary Sewer System.