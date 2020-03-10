Public buildings in Clarksburg closed as coronavirus cases increase in Berkshire County

CLARKSBURG, Mass. (WWLP) – State health officials have confirmed there are now 41 cases of coronavirus in Massachusetts, including five presumptive cases in Berkshire County.

A man in his 60’s from Clarksburg was the first case of the coronavirus in Berkshire County. Because of this, Clarksburg has shut down several public buildings. Town and school officials have closed Clarksburg School, the public library, the senior center, the fire department, and Clarksburg Town Hall until Friday.

Officials said during that time facilities will be cleaned and thoroughly disinfected in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Chip Dunn of Stamford, VT told 22News, “It could be the right thing, they are following procedure erring on the side of caution, which they should be.”

North Berkshire School Union Superintendent John Franzoni told 22News the town hired GEM Environmental INC., a company from North Adams, to disinfect the buildings. Franzoni said the man infected did not have direct contact with the school, but because it is a small town, officials want to take extra precautions, something Berkshire residents are doing too.

Emily Yawn of North Adams told 22News, “Yeah I am pretty nervous, I’m supposed to do an artist residency in Iceland and I’m supposed to fly out next Tuesday and I think I’m going to cancel my trip because of it.”

The state announced four additional presumptive cases of coronavirus in Berkshire County.

That brings the total to five. It is unclear how all five of these people came in contact with coronavirus.