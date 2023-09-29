NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – The Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) will be holding another virtual meeting to discuss plans for improvements being done at Natural Bridge State Park in North Adams.

DCR is looking for public input as they develop a master plan for the future of the park. People will be able to ask questions during the meeting. Additionally, DCR is accepting comments online by October 24.

The park’s highlight is the natural white marble arch, the only one in North America. There is also an abandoned marble quarry and a man-made marble dam. The viewing decks and walkways over the chasm have been removed for safety. A brochure on the park can be found here.

The meeting will be held, Tuesday, October 10 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. To join the meeting, use this link.