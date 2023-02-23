PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– The City of Pittsfield is providing expanded free public Wi-Fi service in the downtown area.

The expanded locations include the intersection of East and West Housatonic streets and South Street north to the intersection of Linden Street and Maplewood Avenue, North Street, and The Common, a city park located at 100 First St.

The network name is “Pittsfield_Free_WiFi.”

“The expanded network provides free wireless internet to those who need access to this resource, while complementing our existing indoor public Wi-Fi access points,” said the city’s Chief Information Officer Kevin Zawistowski. “Users are reminded to exercise caution when sharing personal or sensitive information while connected to public Wi-Fi networks and are encouraged to use encrypted connections where possible.”

City of Pittsfield expanded Wi-Fi locations. Image courtesy City of Pittsfield

The City received funding through the Commonwealth’s Community Compact Cabinet

Information Technology Grant Program.