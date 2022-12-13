LEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office has positively identified remains found in September in Lee as Meghan Marohn, a New York teacher that went missing in March.

The office was able to identify Marohn through dental records and forensic anthropological examination. A toxicology test found a presence of THC and organic products of decomposition. The cause and manner of her death is still unknown at this time due to the condition of the remains.

Crews from Lee Police, Lee Fire, the Massachusetts State Police Lee Barracks, Massachusetts State Police K9 and Airwing, Massachusetts State Police Special Emergency Response Team, Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office, Albany County Sheriff’s Department, and the Berkshire Mountain Search and Rescue Team spent several months searching for Marohn after she was reported missing on March 29.

A person discovered her remains on September 1 in a heavily wooded area near Fox Drive in Lee. Police are still investigating but evidence collected so far does not suggest foul play.