PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – State and local leaders came together Monday to celebrate renovations made to the YMCA in Pittsfield.

The $12.3 million project comes with a number of the upgrades to the building. A brand new court and a new track, just two new features over this historic building that was constructed in 1909. With this renovation also comes an expansion of childcare in the Berkshires.

Massachusetts Department of Early Education and Care Commissioner Amy Kershaw said it’s also an important investment in the local economy, “30 more spaces for families who desperately want to come to this program. We’re supporting economic mobility and educational attainment for the educators here which we hope will lead to greater wages and professionalization of the field and you’re supporting the whole community.”

Senator Ed Markey and Congressman Richard Neal were also in attendance at Monday’s celebration, locking in a million in federal funding. However, the Y still needs to raise another million dollars. Those interested in donating can do so on the Berkshire Family YMCA website.