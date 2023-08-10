PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The ‘Let It Shine!’ Art Partnership is excited to announce the arrival of Silvia Lopez Chavez in Pittsfield to create a captivating mural on the south-facing side of the Shipton Building located at 146-156 North Street.

This transformative project has been made possible through funding from a MassDevelopment Transformative Development Initiative (TDI) Creative Catalyst Grant, and the painting process is already underway.

Silvia Lopez Chavez’s exceptional talent will be celebrated alongside the unveiling of four other new murals in Pittsfield on September 9 during the “Let It Shine! A Celebration of Public Art” community event. The event will feature self-guided tours of the mural sites and the vibrant Let It Shine! Block Party is scheduled from 12 to 6 p.m. at Palace Park at 122 North Street. The Block Party location provides a direct view of Silvia’s completed mural on the Shipton Building.

Courtesy of Downtown Pittsfield, Inc.

Courtesy of Downtown Pittsfield, Inc.

Hailing from the Dominican Republic, Silvia Lopez Chavez is an accomplished artist whose work resonates across communities and cultural boundaries. Her vivid murals radiate joy and serve as a celebration and resistance. She has an exceptional ability to transform urban spaces while honoring their identity and inhabitants. Silvia’s dedication to her craft has garnered recognition, including the New England Foundation for the Arts (NEFA) Leadership in Public Art award she received in 2021. Her commissions span globally, from the U.S. Chinese Embassy in Beijing to Google HQ in California, with residencies at renowned institutions such as the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum and MASS MoCA.

Silvia Lopez Chavez (Photo credit: Dominic Chavez)

The mural on the Shipton Building reflects the visionary spirit of women coming together with joy to envision a brighter future for Pittsfield. The mural’s focal point features two figures embraced amidst vibrant textiles, harmonizing with geometric patterns in the backdrop. These women are framed by a cloud of bunting fan flags, a nod to the city’s historical tradition of bunting decoration for various events throughout the year. This visual narrative also pays homage to Pittsfield’s history of paper and textile mills, and its contribution to plane engineering and manufacturing. Ultimately, the mural celebrates the diverse and beautiful community of Pittsfield, conveying a message of welcome and inclusion.

The completed mural will be unveiled during the Let It Shine! Block Party on September 9, featuring live music, community art activities, food vendors, and a beer garden. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the mural sites through self-guided tours and meet the artists.