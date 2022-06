PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Local organizers are joining together for a rally in support of reproductive justice and abortion rights Sunday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Park Square in Pittsfield.

WAM Theatre, Elizabeth Freeman Center, the Berkshire County Branch of the NAACP, Berkshire Immigrant Center, Tapestry Health, ACLUM, and the Berkshire Democratic Brigades are collaborating in this event.

Community members in Berkshire County are invited to attend to show support for abortion rights.