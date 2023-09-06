STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – An application has been submitted by the Healey-Driscoll Administration for federal funding for an infrastructure improvement project for a portion of Route 7 in Stockbridge.

The federal funding will help reduce collisions with wildlife on a section of Route 7 by replacing the drainage infrastructure, which will reduce clogging the roadway over Kampoosa Brook. This will allow wildlife, including spotted turtles and North American river otters, to safely pass under the roadway. It will also improve hydrology, benefitting 19 state-listed rare species.

The $3.5 million project includes a request for $2.8 million in federal money made available by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021, combined with $629,700 of state funds. The construction is projected to begin in the summer of 2026 if funding is awarded.

MAP: Kampoosa Brook in Stockbridge

“Replacing the Kampoosa Brook drainage infrastructure will reduce risks and improve the long-term climate resiliency of Route 7,” said Transportation Secretary and CEO Gina Fiandaca. “These improvements are part of MassDOT’s work statewide to enhance roadway reliability while prioritizing the long-term sustainability of our state’s ecosystems.”

“The Kampoosa Brook wildlife crossing is an important part of the Commonwealth’s efforts to deliver federal money for our communities,” said Director of Federal Funds & Infrastructure Quentin Palfrey. “These projects further our work to channel resources from the federal government to advance effective, equitable, and climate friendly infrastructure improvements across Massachusetts.”