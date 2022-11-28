PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The temporary drop-off period for residential yard waste in Pittsfield at the Casella transfer station ends this Thursday.

Customers must have proof of residency in Pittsfield with a valid ID, or you can provide an ID combined with a matching name on a utility bill, or another similar document to prove you are a resident, according to a news release from the City of Pittsfield. The service is not meant for contractors or businesses to drop off their yard waste, and commercial vehicles are not allowed to drop off yard waste.

Residents will be required to empty bags into designated containers. These items listed are acceptable:

Tree trimming/branches;

Leaves, house/garden plants; and

Brush and grass clippings.

These items are not considered yard waste:

Soil, sod, or other similar materials;

Bricks, stones, or other similar materials; and

Plastic bags

The remaining hours of operation for the Casella transfer station are as follows:

• 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Tuesday; and

• 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Thursday

The transfer station is located on Hubbard Avenue in Pittsfield.