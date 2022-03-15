PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — A 5K for a great cause had runners in Berkshire County helping to raise money for a local child fighting leukemia. Many turned up in “Carter strong” apparel named after the young cancer patient.

Over a hundred runners and walkers hit the streets of Pittsfield Sunday, braving the freezing weather for the Carter strong 5K. The race fundraiser to support the family of Carter LaCasse, the 8-year-old battling leukemia. And that community support is heartwarming for both of Carter’s grandmothers.

They were both on-hand selling merch and supporting participants on Sunday. “It means everything,” said Lorraine Czerno.

“Carter’s a tough little guy. He is Carter Strong, as everything says right on here. Carter Strong,” added Lois LaCasse. “He’s battling the battle of his life.”

Carter and his mother have been at Boston Children’s Hospital since his diagnosis in December 2021. “He’s in round three of chemo. Handling round three much better than he did round one and round two. He’s going to make it, he’s a little fighter.,” said LaCasse. “He’s got community like this behind him, family behind him 110%—we know he’s going to make it.”

Although they couldn’t attend Sunday’s event, the race’s organizers are so appreciative of the support by family members. “We’re just trying to help them to fray the cost associated when a family member is fighting cancer, it’s tremendous,” said Race Director Shiobbean Lemme.

As Carter continues his aggressive chemotherapy for at least the next several months. The pair of grandmothers said they’re looking ahead to brighter days to come. “It’s through the roof! People call constantly—’What can we do?’ And then—when you see the turnout like this? This is just one of many we’ve already had. It’s just amazing! Overwhelming.”

“It’s very emotional,” said Czerno.

“One hundred percent, every day,” added LaCasse. “We all take it one day at a time. We can’t look too far ahead into the future, because we know it’s going to be good, we just don’t know how long it’s going to take.”