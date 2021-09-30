Road closures scheduled in Pittsfield this week for photoshoots

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Well known photographer Gregory Crewdson’s filming schedule will lead to more road closures from September 30 to October 3 in the city of Pittsfield.

Crewdson is an American photographer known for his tableau photography of American homes and neighborhoods. Filming began last week on September 22 and will continue this upcoming week.

Here’s the latest schedule for this upcoming week:

Thursday, Sept. 30 : Getty parking lot on Elm and Newell streets. From 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. there will be intermittent traffic control throughout the day. Please note that Newell Street from Elm to Meadow Lane will be closed from 5-7 p.m.

Tyler Street vicinity by the Dairy Cone beginning at 9 a.m.-9 p.m. There will be intermittent traffic control throughout the day with the closure of Tyler Street from Pleasure Avenue to Cherry Street from 5-7 p.m. Please note that a shoot is slated for Wednesday, Oct. 6 in the area of Linden and Onota streets and a schedule and details of the traffic impact will be shared once available.

Photoshoots are expected to be scheduled in Pittsfield for the next several weeks, through mid-October. road closures can be expected then as well.

For more information or questions please call, Roberta McCulloch-Dews, Director of Administrative Services and Public Information Officer, Mayor’s Office, 413-499-9322.