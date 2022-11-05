LEE, Mass. (WWLP) -The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will be doing some daytime and overnight hour bridge and guardrail repair along the mass pike both East and Westbound in Lee, West Stockbridge, and Becket.

According to a news release sent to 22News from MassDOT, Work will run from 7:00 a.m. Monday morning through 5:00 p.m. Friday morning, and will require temporary lane closures.

The schedule for the work and closures is as follows:

Lee/West Stockbridge

Bridge repair work will be daily on I-90 eastbound and westbound from mile marker 0.5 to mile marker 10.0, from Monday through Thursday from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Lee/Becket

Guardrail repair work will be nightly on I-90 eastbound and westbound from mile marker 10.0 to mile marker 20.0 on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday beginning each night at 7:00 p.m. and finishing the following day by 5:00 a.m. The overnight work is expected to conclude by 5:00 a.m. on Friday.

Lee

Guardrail repair work will be nightly on the I-90 westbound off-ramp at the exit 10 Interchange from Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday beginning at 7:00 p.m. and finishing by 5:00 a.m. the next morning. The overnight hour work is expected to finish by 5:00 a.m. on Friday, November 11.

The work will need the temporary closure of the I-90 westbound off-ramp at exit 10. Traffic will be detoured to the I-90 westbound off-ramp at exit 3 in West Stockbridge, then to Route 41 southbound to the I-90 eastbound on-ramp in West Stockbridge, and then exit the I-90 eastbound off-ramp in Lee.