BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)–Construction crews will be conducting daytime and overnight hour road work on the Mass Pike (I-90) I-90 eastbound and westbound in Becket, Otis, Lee, West Stockbridge, Stockbridge, and Blandford beginning Monday, September 18.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) says there will be pavement milling, slope stabilization, bridge and drainage repair operations on I-90 eastbound and westbound.

The work will take place at various times and locations from Monday, September 18, through Friday, September 22. Lane closures will be in place during the construction operations and traffic will be able to travel through the work zones. Drivers should expect delays.

Becket/Otis

Slope stabilization operations will be conducted nightly on I-90 eastbound between mile marker 21.0 and mile marker 22.0 from Monday, September 18, through Friday, September 22, from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the next morning. The work is expected to conclude by 5:00 a.m. on Friday, September 22.

Lee

Milling operations will be conducted nightly on I-90 eastbound between mile marker 7.8 and mile marker 11.4, from Monday, September 18, through Friday, September 22, from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the next morning. The work is expected to conclude by 5:00 a.m. on Friday, September 22.

Paving operations will be conducted nightly on I-90 westbound between mile marker 13.0 and mile marker 7.4, from Monday, September 18, through Friday, September 22, from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the next morning. The work is expected to conclude by 5:00 a.m. on Friday, September 22.



West Stockbridge

Drainage repairs will be conducted on I-90 eastbound between mile marker 3.0 and mile marker 5.0 on Monday, September 18 from 6:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Stockbridge

Bridge repairs will be conducted nightly on I-90 eastbound and westbound near mile marker 7.5 from Monday, September 18, through Thursday, September 21, from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the next morning. The work is expected to conclude by 5:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 21.



Blandford

Drainage repairs will be conducted daily on I-90 eastbound between mile marker 20.0 and mile marker 28.0 from Tuesday, September 19 through Thursday, September 21, from 6:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The work is expected to conclude by 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 21.

Drainage repairs will conducted on I-90 westbound between mile marker 28.0 and mile marker 24.0 on Thursday, September 21, from 6:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

There will be signs, law enforcement details, and messaging in place to guide drivers through the work area. All scheduled work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.