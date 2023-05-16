ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be roadwork in the area of North Summer Street and other side streets in the area over the next few months.

According to the Adams Police Department, there will be days when traffic will be single-lane or other detours to keep traffic flowing on that road.

Construction companies will work with residents in the area of North Summer Street to make sure that they can get their vehicles out.

It is asked to use alternate routes for commutes unless you have a business in those areas.