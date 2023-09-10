Mass. (WWLP) — MassDOT has announced starting on Sunday, September 10, crews will be conducting day time and overnight operations on the Mass Pike throughout Berkshire county.

Work will be conducted on I-90 both east and westbound in Becket, Otis, Lee, West Stockbridge, Stockbridge, and Blanford.

Crews will operate over various times starting Monday around 6 a.m. and all work should be done by Friday, September 15 at 5 a.m. There will be appropriate signage and law enforcement guiding people through the work area.

Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.