Road work to take place across Pittsfield

Berkshire County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pittsfield DPW released their road work schedule for the street improvement project for the week.

This week is focused on raising structures, berm installation, and paving. On-street parking is prohibited between the work hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. The road work schedule may change depending on the weather.

  • Monday and Tuesday: Raising structures on Buel, Dillon, and Dexter Streets and Malcolm Avenue.
  • Monday through Wednesday: Berm installation will take place on Clarkson and Hawthorne Avenues, Cadwell Road, and Oxford Street.
  • Thursday: Valentine and Cadwell Roads will be paved.
  • Friday: Brenton Terrace, Hawthorne Avenue, and Buel and Oxford Streets.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

22News Traffic Trackers

Donate Today