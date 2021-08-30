Road work to take place across Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pittsfield DPW released their road work schedule for the street improvement project for the week.
This week is focused on raising structures, berm installation, and paving. On-street parking is prohibited between the work hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. The road work schedule may change depending on the weather.
- Monday and Tuesday: Raising structures on Buel, Dillon, and Dexter Streets and Malcolm Avenue.
- Monday through Wednesday: Berm installation will take place on Clarkson and Hawthorne Avenues, Cadwell Road, and Oxford Street.
- Thursday: Valentine and Cadwell Roads will be paved.
- Friday: Brenton Terrace, Hawthorne Avenue, and Buel and Oxford Streets.