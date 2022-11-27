LEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will be conducting nighttime bridge and guardrail repairs on 1-90 eastbound and westbound in Lee, Becket, Blandford, Montgomery, and Russell beginning Monday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from MassDOT, the roadwork will be done at different times and locations from 7:00 p.m. on Monday through 5:00 a.m. on Friday, December 2nd. There will be lane closures in place during the repair operations.

The schedule for the roadwork and lane closures is:

Lee

Bridge repair work will be done on I-90 eastbound at mile marker 8.5 from 7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 28, to 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 29.

Becket

Guardrail repair work will be done nightly on I-90 eastbound and westbound from mile marker 18.0 to mile marker 20.0 from Monday, November 28, to Friday, December 2, beginning every night at 7:00 p.m. and concluding the following day by 5:00 a.m. The overnight work is expected to finish by 5:00 a.m. on Friday, December 2.

Blandford

Guardrail repair work will be done nightly on I-90 eastbound and westbound from mile marker 23.0 to mile marker 28.0 from Monday, November 28, to Thursday, December 1, beginning each night at 8:00 p.m. and finishing the following day by 4:00 a.m. The overnight work is expected to finish by 4:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 1.

Montgomery/ Russell

Bridge work will be done at I-90 eastbound and westbound mile marker 36.0 on Thursday, December 1, from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. A 15-minute rolling roadblock will be in each direction at 8:00 p.m.

There will be appropriate signage, law enforcement details, and messaging in place to guide drivers through the work area. Drivers who are going through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and need to use caution.