PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you’re driving in Pittsfield this week be cautious as road construction is scheduled to take place throughout the city.

Starting Friday, crews will begin curb installation on Elizabeth Street and paving on Glenn Drive.

Paving will also take place on Winter Street, Kellogg Street, Patridge Road, and Wood Avenue.

Police say signage will be in place to help with traffic and detours.