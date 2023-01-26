STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Route 7 (East Street) in Stockbridge is closed in both directions after a rollover crash Thursday morning.

According to the Massachusetts Transportation Department (MassDOT), Route 7 at Rattlesnake Mountain Road is closed. Stockbridge Police Department stated the road is closed between Lee Road and Devon Road due to an accident with power lines down.

Drivers are asked to look for a different route while crews work to open the road.

22News will update this story as soon as additional information is released.