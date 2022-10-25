SHEFFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three people have died and five others were injured in a two car crash on Route 7 in Sheffield Tuesday morning.

According to the Berkshire County District Attorney’s Spokesperson Andrew McKeever, the accident occurred around 5:30 a.m. on Route 7 near Pike Road and involved a Toyota Sienna driving northbound and a Chevrolet Silverado driving southbound.

Three people inside the Sienna died from the collision. Four other people from the Sienna were taken to Berkshire Medical Center. The driver of the Silverado was taken to Fairview Hospital for their injuries. The District Attorney’s office will not identify the victims until the families have been notified.

Sheffield Police Sheriff Eric Munson told our sister station News10 that is was raining at the time of the accident and fog was not a factor of the accident.

The Sheffield Police Department and State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s office are investigating the accident. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 413-499-1112.