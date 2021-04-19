Route 8 in North Adams closed after motorcycle and vehicle crash

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – The North Adams Police Department and Massachusetts State Police are investigating an accident involving a motorcycle and vehicle Monday afternoon.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Lt. Anthony Beverly, Curran Memorial Highway is closed to traffic from Hodges Cross Road south to the entrance of Hardman Industrial Park. The road is expected to be closed for several hours.

The accident occurred south of the Curran Memorial Highway and Hodges Cross Road intersections. 22News will update the story when additional information is released.