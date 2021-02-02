RSVP of Berkshire County announces recipient of 2020 Volunteer of the Year Award

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Retired Senior Volunteer Program of Berkshire

County (RSVP) has announced that Pittsfield resident, Gisele Yetz is the 2020 recipient of

Volunteer of the Year Award.

The award announcement would usually be a part of the annual RSVP award recognition

luncheon, but the event was not held due to COVID-19 safety restrictions. Instead, RSVP

recognized the 2020 award recipient with a small, socially distanced, outdoor ceremony.

“Gisele epitomizes the outstanding community spirit that our 300-plus volunteers represent. We’re grateful for her dedicated service, her positive attitude, and constant willingness to go above and beyond,” said RSVP Executive Director Jeff Roucoulet.

Yetz has been an RSVP member since 2012. During this time, she has devoted 875 hours of

volunteer service, primarily driving the RSVP van on regularly scheduled days and stepping up to help when last-minute changes occur.

“Kindness goes a long, long way. I always try to spread sunshine every day,” said Yetz.

Yetz has also served with the Berkshire Talking Chronicle (104.3 FM), a radio reading service for the blind or visually-impaired, as well as with the Berkshire Athenaeum, Goodwill Industries, Habitat for Humanity, Moments House and has assisted in the city’s Department of Community Development.

RSVP is a national organization sponsored locally by the City of Pittsfield and it provides recruitment, training, and placement of persons 55 years of age and older as volunteers.

For more information or to become a volunteer call 413-499-9345.