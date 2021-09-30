Sandisfield man indicted on multiple child sexual exploitation charges

SANDISFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Berkshire County man was indicted on multiple counts of child sexual exploitation offenses on Thursday.

The Department of Justice said 57-year-old Brian Hohman of Sandisfield was charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of children and one count of commission of a felony offense involving a minor when required to register as a sex offender. He is currently being held in Connecticut on unrelated charges and will appear in Springfield federal court later.

The indictment alleges that between October 2018 and July 2020, Hohman employed, used, persuaded, induced, enticed, and coerced minors in sexually explicit activities, all while documenting them on various occasions. During that time, Hohman also allegedly committed a felony office with a minor while he was registered as a sex offender.

He could spend more than 50 years in prison for the charges he’s facing, followed by a lifetime of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000. Anyone with questions, concerns, or information about this case is asked to call 617-748-3274.