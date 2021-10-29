Savoy man identified after deadly motorcycle crash

SHELBURNE FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – A Savoy man has been identified after a deadly crash on Route 2 in Shelburne Falls Thursday.

According to Northwestern District Attorney Spokesperson Laurie Loisel, 68-year-old Robert Labonte crashed his motorcycle on in the area of 1212 Mohawk Trail on Route 2 in Shelburne Falls at around 12:30 p.m.

Police investigators say Labonte was on his motorcycle heading eastbound on Route 2 when he crashed into the back of a vehicle that had stopped to make a left-hand turn. He was taken to Baystate Franklin Medical Center by helicopter where he died at around 2 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash remained at the site, no citations or criminal charges have issued.