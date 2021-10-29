Savoy man identified after deadly motorcycle crash

Berkshire County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WAZE)

SHELBURNE FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – A Savoy man has been identified after a deadly crash on Route 2 in Shelburne Falls Thursday.

According to Northwestern District Attorney Spokesperson Laurie Loisel, 68-year-old Robert Labonte crashed his motorcycle on in the area of 1212 Mohawk Trail on Route 2 in Shelburne Falls at around 12:30 p.m.

Police investigators say Labonte was on his motorcycle heading eastbound on Route 2 when he crashed into the back of a vehicle that had stopped to make a left-hand turn. He was taken to Baystate Franklin Medical Center by helicopter where he died at around 2 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash remained at the site, no citations or criminal charges have issued.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories