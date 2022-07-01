STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Berkshire Waldorf High School and the First Congregational Church, UCC, in Stockbridge are partnering to renovate the Stockbridge Old Town Hall, also known as Proctor Hall, to be used as a permanent location for the school.

The 20-year old school is currently renting space on Pine Street in Stockbridge. Executive Director and Faculty Chair Stephen Sagarin says that capital campaign donations that fund this project will enable the school “to double our current square footage, including creation of more and larger classrooms and a science lab, while allowing us to remain in Stockbridge within walking distance of the town center.”

The Church voted unanimously on Sunday, June 26, to approve a memorandum of understanding between the Church and the School to partner on the renovations. Any building renovation plans must first be approved by the Town of Stockbridge.

“The Town of Stockbridge can finally realize its two–decade old dream of finding a permanent use for this 1829 historic structure,” added Teresa O’Brient, Chair of the Board of Trustees of Berkshire Waldorf High School, a longtime Stockbridge resident, and owner of the Stockbridge Country Store. “We are so excited to finally have the resources to fund the extensive remediation and renovation effort that will be required to open a new chapter in the story of the Old Town Hall.”

Old Town Hall, also known as Procter Hall, 6 Main Street, Stockbridge.

Teresa O’Brient, left, and Cathy Clark sign a memorandum of understanding between Berkshire Waldorf High School and the First Congregational Church, UCC, of Stockbridge, July 1, 2022,

Stephen Sagarin, Teresa O’Brient, and Cathy Clark on the steps of the Old Town Hall, Stockbridge, following the signing of the MOU between the church and the school. All photos courtesy Berkshire Waldorf High School.

The school has begun a multi-year fundraising campaign to fund the first phase of the renovation of Procter Hall.