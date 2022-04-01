LEE, Mass. (NEWS10) — Massachusetts State Police, Lee Police Department, and first responders, with the help of ATVs and K-9s, searched private property near Church Street in Lee Thursday afternoon. They searched for Shaker High School English teacher Meghan Marohn, 42, who police said went missing on Sunday.
That day, Marohn traveled to Stockbridge, Massachusetts to go hiking. Her unattended vehicle, a black 2017 Subaru Impreza, was found on Church Street at Longscope Park in Lee, sparking a search of the area.
On Wednesday, her brother, Peter Naple, told NEWS10 that he was very concerned for his sister. “She’s been out there for a few days that we know of, there’s been an extensive search for the last 36 hours and nothing has been turned up.”
Kathleen Skeals is deputy superintendent for North Colonie Central School District, which includes Shaker High. She said that Marohn has been an English teacher there since 2018, and added that she’s a wonderful poet and big fan of the outdoors.
“She’s an avid hiker and so she would hike a lot on her own,” Skeals said. “A little bit like Thoreau, she’s a person who loved the woods, loved nature.”
The district sent out a message to the school community making them aware of the teacher’s missing status and offering support to students and staff during the difficult time. Take a look at the alert sent to the Board of Education:
We have some sad and concerning news to share. We’ve been informed that Meghan Marohn, one of our English teachers at SHS has been missing since Sunday. Her car has been located in Lee, MA and currently Lee Police, Massachusetts State Police and the Lee Fire department have been involved in the search. The search began at about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday and wrapped up about 10 p.m. last night and authorities resumed the search at 9:00 a.m. this morning and it is currently continuing. Please note that local media have picked up this story and it is currently receiving news coverage.
Ms. Marohn is a resident of Bethlehem and we have been in touch and continue to communicate with the Bethlehem Police Department who are working with the mentioned local authorities. We have asked that they continue to keep us informed about the search for Ms. Marohn.
We will meet with SHS faculty after school today and will make counseling support to students and staff.
Anyone who has information about Ms. Marohn’s whereabouts has been asked to contact the Lee Police at (413) 243-5530.