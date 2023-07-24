SHEFFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police are in Sheffield searching for a missing man.

According to Dave Procopio of the Massachusetts State Police, an employee at a farm located at 1474 Hewins Street in Sheffield was seen Sunday night sitting in a pickup truck. On Monday morning, tire tracks could be seen where the pickup was last that lead into an adjacent pond, which is reported to be approximately 14’ deep.

Local police along with the Massachusetts State Police Dive Team, K9 Unit, Air Wing and Drone Unit, are at the farm in search of the missing man.

This story will be updated as soon as additional information is released.