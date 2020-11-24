Second marijuana growing location approved in Sheffield

SHEFFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A marijuana business has been approved by the state to add another location for outdoor growing and five greenhouses in Sheffield.

The business, The Pass, already has an indoor growing facility, an outdoor greenhouse and a lab for manufacturing the product at one location in the town.

A second site will add an additional outdoor growing area, approximately 43,000 square feet, that will produce up to 2,700 plants during the season. The additional five greenhouses that will be created on the second location will produce up to 2,400 plants. The Pass distributes the raw materials to their retail stores and wholesale business.

The additional location will also be adding jobs to the area. The Pass says they will be hiring six full-time staff members and several seasonal workers during the outdoor season.

The Pass have a marijuana dispensary that opened in July this year and is located on 1375 North Main Street in Sheffield.

“We are excited by the state’s recent approval of our expanded grow capacity,” said Chris Weld, founder and CEO. “After only four months in business, our products are selling out pretty fast. There are significant gaps in the cannabis supply chain and our expanded capacity will help create infrastructure to meet existing and expected demand.”