Sen. Markey addresses internet access, recent protests during Great Barrington visit

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Senator Ed Markey visited the Berkshires Friday to speak to area residents about issues they face in their districts.

The senator spoke with residents about issues he’s worked on in the Senate. Dozens of people gathered behind the town hall to hear the updates from the senator. Local political leaders spoke about the issues they’ve had in the Berkshires that they hope Markey continues to address in the Senate.

Markey addressed the importance of internet access, the green new deal, and recent protests in the area. Senator Markey sponsored legislature to get 22News back in the Berkshires this year instead of them getting New York news.

Markey told 22News, “Charlie Baker is their governor, that the Massachusetts state legislature is the one that makes laws for the Berkshires. Also the sports coverage, all the things that make our identity as a state.”

Markey also spoke about the importance of equal education to children in the Berkshires when it comes to going back to school during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sen. Markey is running to keep his seat in the U.S. Senate, Congressman Joe Kennedy the third is challenging him for the seat.