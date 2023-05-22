PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After an ethics investigation, Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins has stepped down, but now we’re hearing from one lawmaker who initially supported her.

Rollins’ resignation comes as an inspector general report from the Justice Department found she had made multiple ethics violations, including leaking information to the media, in an attempt to sabotage her successor Kevin Hayden, for the Suffolk County District Attorney position.

Rollins was in the U.S. attorney role for 16 months; But it’s important to note, that both Massachusetts Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey recommended her for the role

and celebrated the decision once she was confirmed.

Senator Markey speaks with 22News, giving his reaction Monday in Pittsfield, “This is a position that calls for the highest ethical standards she did not meet those standards and so I think she made the right decision in giving her resignation.”

Rollins’ former deputy Josh Levy will now take her spot.