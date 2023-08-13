PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Several people have been injured after a motor vehicle accident in Pittsfield on Saturday.

At approximately 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, multiple crews were called to the area of 635 Merrill Road for a motor vehicle crash, according to the Pittsfield Police Department. A 2006 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck that was driven by 52-year-old Mark Papkey was driving northbound on Merrill Road when he crashed with a southbound 2006 Subaru Forester that was driven by 34-year-old Parkpoom Seesangrit.

In the Subaru, there was also 61-year-old Phannee Seesangrit and 35-year-old Krobkul Seesangit. Parkpoom and Phannee were taken to Baystate Medical Center for their injuries, and Krobkul had to be airlifted to Albany Medical Center for treatment.

The two southbound lanes of Merrill Road were closed to traffic for three hours while the investigation took place and for the roadway to be cleared.

It is asked that if anyone has information on the incident, contact Officer Brandon Gallagher of the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700 ext 549.