PITTSFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Several roads in Pittsfield will have work done to them every day this week starting Monday, as part of the City’s Street Improvement Project.

According to the Office of the Pittsfield Mayor, Boylston Street, Bay State Road, and Windsor, Somerset, and Brighton Avenues are scheduled for driveway apron installations this week.

Weather permitting, the work is expected to be completed by Friday.

View the Live Traffic Map here.