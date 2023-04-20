PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Shakespeare & Company have partnered with the Berkshire Museum in Pittsfield to bring a promenade-style event to the galleries May 6.

Guests will encounter a pop-up style production, while wandering the galleries of the Berkshire Museum. The performance will consist of monologues, duologues, and songs from Shakespeare’s canon, along with passages performed by actors that resonate with art and objects at the museum.

“We are excited to collaborate with Shakespeare & Company to provide the community with an event that can only be experienced at the Berkshire Museum. Visitors will tour the Museum’s collection while enjoying live performances by several trained Shakespearean actors,” said Jesse Kowalski, Berkshire Museum’s Chief Curator.

Shakespeare & Company’s Director of Marketing and Communications, Jaclyn Stevenson says, “We couldn’t be happier to already be launching our first partnership with the Berkshire Museum. The museum’s mission is one akin to our own, in that both of our organizations strive to create connections within our communities through storytelling. It’s also exciting that this project coincides with the 400th anniversary of Shakespeare’s First Folio, the first printed collection of Shakespeare’s plays. This landmark moment in history is currently being celebrated around the world, and we’re so proud the Berkshires have joined the party.”

The performance event will happen Saturday, May 6 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Berkshire Museum, 39 South St., Pittsfield, MA.

Advanced registration is recommended for this event. For tickets and information, visit their website.