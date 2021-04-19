Sheffield man arrested after running from police in Great Barrington

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Sheffield man has been arrested after he ran from police and was tracked by several police departments and a K-9 unit.

Around 8:53 a.m. Monday morning, Great Barrington police were called to a fight at the Cumberland Farms on Main Street. During an investigation of the incident, 35-year-old Mitchell Tyler of Sheffield was identified as a potential witness of the fight. Police then discovered that Tyler currently has an active warrant for his arrest by the state of Connecticut. While officers attempted to arrest Tyler, he ran away through the woods behind the convenience store.

Officers from Great Barrington, Sheffield, Egremont, New Marlborough, Stockbridge, West Stockbridge, and Massachusetts State Police assisted in searching for Tyler in the area of Christina Hill Road and Lake Mansfield Road. A Sheffield K-9 unit managed to eventually track down Tyler on Knob Hill Road where he was hiding under a shed.

Tyler was arrested and held without the right to bail. He will be arraigned as a fugitive from justice at the Southern Berkshire District Court on Tuesday.