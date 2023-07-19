SHEFFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from the Ashley Falls section of Sheffield has pleaded guilty in Berkshire Superior Court to charges in connection to sexually assaulting a child over an eight year span.

According to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, 34-year-old Christopher Provost pleaded guilty Tuesday to the following charges:

Rape of a Child by Force (4 Counts)

Indecent Assault and Battery on Child Under 14

Attempt to Commit a Crime: Videotape, photograph electronical surveil another person who was nude or partially nude

Provost was accused of sexually assaulting a child over approximately eight years. During that time, Provost was in a romantic relationship with the victim’s adult family member. A victim impact statement was read during the sentencing.

“Prosecuting child abuse is a high priority in our office and this case exemplifies my commitment to protecting children and prosecuting predators and child abusers. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, 91% of child sexual abuse is perpetrated by someone known and trusted by the child or child’s family members,” said District Attorney Timothy Shugrue.

Provost was sentenced to 10 to 12 years in prison with three years of probation on the following conditions: