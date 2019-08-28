Shooting on Columbus Avenue in Pittsfield now a homicide, DA says

Watch Live
Berkshire County

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A shooting victim found on Columbus Avenue in Pittsfield is dead and now authorities are investigating it as a homicide, the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday night. 

Pittsfield Police were called to 347 Columbus Ave., where they found a gunshot victim during the early morning hours of Sunday. The victim was taken to Berkshire Medical Center and did not make it. 

Pittsfield Police said at the time of the incident that the shooting was isolated and confirmed the was no danger to the public. 

The victim’s identity has not been released. 

According to the DA’s Office, multiple agencies including Pittsfield and State Police are fully involved with the investigation as they continue to search for suspect(s). 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pittsfield Police Department at (413) 448-9705 or anonymously by texting PITTIP and your message to TIP411 (847411)

