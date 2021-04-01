Shoppers at Big Y surprised with free groceries

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Shoppers at Big Y in Great Barrington were surprised to have their groceries paid for Thursday morning.

The Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office shared the good news on their Facebook page with photos at the Big Y on S Main Street in Great Barrington with Sheriff Thomas Bowler, ADS Diane Maynes and Deputy Jacob Gaylord purchasing customers groceries.

(Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office)

