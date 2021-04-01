Shoppers at Big Y surprised with free groceries

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Shoppers at Big Y in Great Barrington were surprised to have their groceries paid for Thursday morning.
The Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office shared the good news on their Facebook page with photos at the Big Y on S Main Street in Great Barrington with Sheriff Thomas Bowler, ADS Diane Maynes and Deputy Jacob Gaylord purchasing customers groceries.
“Sheriff Bowler and the staff at the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office are committed to the community they serve and understand that times are tough right now. Please continue to stay safe and healthy and know that we are always here for you!”Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office