GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Shoppers at Big Y in Great Barrington were surprised to have their groceries paid for.
The Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office shared the good news on their Facebook page with photos at the Big Y on S Main Street in Great Barrington with Sheriff Thomas Bowler, ADS Diane Maynes, and Lieutenant Jacob Gaylord purchasing customers’ groceries.
“With the community always giving back to so many charities throughout the year, it’s always good to be able to give back to them and say thank you for everything they do! Thank you to the Store Manger Steve Gigliotti and the amazing staff for allowing us to come into your store and spread some holiday cheer!”Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office