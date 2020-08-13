Shots fired into home in Adams Sunday

ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating after several shots were fired into a home on Bellevue Avenue in Adams early Sunday morning.

The Adams Police Department received multiple reports of shots fired at around 1:00 a.m. Sunday, August 9. Officers located shell casings and bullet fragments around a home in the northern area of Bellevue Avenue.

No one was injured and the police determined this was an isolated incident and no threat to the public.

If you have any information contact Detective Wandrei from the Adams Police Department at 413-743-1212 ext. 108.

Adams Police were assisted by North Adams Police and the Massachusetts State Police including their patrol division Detective Unit, Firearms Identification Section and Crime Scene Services Section.