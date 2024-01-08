GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Responding to the growing concern of food insecurity on college campuses, Bard College at Simon’s Rock has created an on-campus food pantry named the “Rocker Pantry.”

The initiative aims to provide support to students experiencing food insecurity or those in need of additional assistance, fostering an inclusive and stigma-free environment.

Dr. Sarah Porter-Liddell, Dean of Students and Equitable Community, organizing donations in the Rocker Pantry. (Courtesy of Bard Academy and Bard College at Simon’s Rock)

The Rocker Pantry, open to all students, offers an array of essential items beyond food, including cold-weather gear, clothing, hygiene products, and various household supplies. Recognizing the diverse needs of students, the pantry serves as a comprehensive resource to ensure the well-being of the campus community.

To sustain the pantry’s mission, Simon’s Rock is encouraging on-campus and local community members to contribute to the initiative by making donations. Donation boxes are conveniently located at the Kilpatrick Athletic Center for the ease of those who wish to support the cause.

Currently, the Rocker Pantry is actively seeking the following donations:

Nonperishable food items

Financial gifts

Provost and Vice President John B. Weinstein expressed the necessity of addressing the escalating issue of food insecurity, even in smaller communities like Great Barrington and the Berkshires. He emphasized the Rocker Pantry’s commitment to meeting the needs of students in a manner that is accessible and devoid of any stigmas. All students are welcome to access the pantry without having to answer any questions regarding their circumstances.

Weinstein urged the local community to contribute non-perishable food items and financial donations to support the Rocker Pantry’s efforts. For those interested in making a financial contribution, Tom Esch, Director of Institutional Advancement, can be contacted via email, tesch@simons-rock.edu. Other inquiries can be directed to Fiona Scruggs, Director of Communications and Marketing, fscruggs@simons-rock.edu.

The Rocker Pantry stands as a testament to Simon’s Rock’s commitment to the well-being of its student body and its proactive approach to addressing the challenges faced by college students nationwide.