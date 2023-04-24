GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Ski Butternut in Great Barrington is holding three concerts on the mountain featuring tribute bands to Tom Petty, Sublime, and Pink Floyd.

All ages are welcome to Summer Stage at Ski Butternut 2022. Patrons are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets however, no outside food or drinks are allowed. A cash bar and food are available to purchase.

JULY 8: The Breakers, a tribute to Tom Petty will perform on Saturday, July 8 at 5 p.m. Tickets are $32. Guests include The Eagle Experience and New Rising Sun.

JULY 22: Badfish, a tribute to Sublime will perform on Saturday, July 22 at 4 p.m. Tickets are $32 – $36. Guests include Grateful Dub, a reggae infused tribute to the Grateful Dead.

AUGUST 26: The Machine performs Dark Side of The Moon plus greatest hits on Saturday, August 26 at 4 p.m. Tickets are $28 – $38. The Pink Floyd tribute band was formed in 1988 and has performed worldwide.

Ski Butternut is located at 380 State Road in Great Barrington, tickets for each show can be purchased online or call 413-330-9367.