GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The slopes are officially opening for the winter season at Ski Butternut in Great Barrington on Friday.

While the mountain hasn’t received any significant snowfall so far this year, the ski resort has been creating its own snow. The ski resort offers 20 trails and 10 lifts but those open may vary day-by-day. You can see what trails are open each day on their website.

Lift tickets will be reduced to $25 every Friday and this Saturday and Sunday tickets will be reduced to $40. Every Monday through Thursday lift tickets are $40. Non-holiday weekend lift tickets are $90 for those 14 and older, $80 for juniors aged 7 – 13, $55 for children under 6 years old and seniors are $80.

Ski Butternut also offers 10 snow tubing lanes and a Magic Carpet lift. Tubing is recommended for ages five and older, and there must be one rider per tube. They were ranked as one of the top 10 best spots for snow tubing in the United States by USAToday.

Ski Butternut will celebrate 60 years on Saturday, January 20, 2024, with a torchlight parade and fireworks.

Massachusetts Ski Resorts

Wachusett Mountain in Princeton opened trails two weeks ago and was the first to open skiing this season. The resort is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends.

Berkshire East in Charlemont is scheduled to open for the season on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bousquet Mountain in Pittsfield is scheduled to officially open on Saturday at 9 a.m., a week earlier than planned including their onsite restaurant.

Otis Ridge in Otis has not officially opened yet.