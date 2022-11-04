NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – North Adams is hosting their first post-Halloween Pumpkin Smash on Friday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the North Adams Chamber, Second Chance Composting is joining FIRST Fridays to help people compost their Halloween pumpkins, as well as to raise awareness about composting. FIRST Fridays is an initiative intended to get people downtown on the first Friday of every month by asking the galleries and businesses of North Adams to stay open late.

“We are so excited for the first ever Pumpkin Smash. Since we started Second Chance Composting earlier this year, we had been hoping to create a pumpkin-smashing event in North Adams,” said John Pitroff, owner of Second Chance Composting. “I have great memories of the Fall Foliage parade as a kid and would like to be able to create some good memories for the people, especially the kids, in the city. This event incorporates everything that our business is about. We are all about working toward a greater purpose while making a living in the community, and being practical, fun, and educational along the way.”

“It is Halloween season, and we can literally turn the pumpkins into the living dead,” Pitroff said. “Remember, compost is much like Frankenstein, in that IT’S ALIVE! Be part of the magical process and join us for a night of smashing pumpkins (Billy Corgan not included)!”

Unbleached and un-painted pumpkins are welcome to be smashed from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the Center Street parking lot behind Mohawk Theater. MCLA students will be able to enjoy the event with a free shuttle service that will loop from Hoosac Hall to downtown every hour. Downtown businesses will also extend their hours and will be hosting openings, closings, and other events.