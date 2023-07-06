BECKET, Mass. (WWLP) – Kayakers in the Greenwater Pond in West Becket caught a rare moment on camera.

Benjamin Jameson was on the pond when he came across two snapping turtles in the water that were fighting. In the video shared to 22News, you can hear the two turtles hissing at one another and flapping around in the water attempting to bite one another. Jameson told 22News it was a male and female in a “mating battle.”

Snapping turtles can grow up to 19 inches in length and can be very aggressive if threatened. They can also deliver a painful bite. You should be careful trying to pick up a snapping turtle as their neck can stretch farther than you may think.