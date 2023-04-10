SANDISFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Multiple crews were called to South Main Street in Sandisfield for a structure fire.

According to the Monterey Fire Department, at 11:03 AM Monday morning, the Monterey Fire Department requested mutual aid to South Main Street in Sandisfield to help put out an attic fire. Fire officials say that a roof and solar panels were also involved.

The Sandisfield Fire Department told 22News, there were no injuries and the cause of the fire remains under investigation. The home does remain liveable to the residents there.