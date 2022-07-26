PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Soldier On is one of several organizations receiving Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) funding to support housing development and preservation efforts across the state.

The $3.9 million award will be used to build 21 units of affordable permanent supportive housing in Tewksbury, MA. The development has over $5.3 million in commitments from the state, Town of Tewksbury Affordable Housing Trust, Berkshire Bank, Federal Home Loan Bank (FLHB), and Soldier On equity. This project will be the eighth permanent housing facility for veterans since Soldier On was founded in 1994.

“Soldier On is able to continue to build on our promise of ending veteran homelessness,” said Soldier On CEO Bruce Buckley. “The support from DHCD, the town, Tewksbury Home Build, Senator Barry Finegold, Rep. David Robertson, Rep. Vanna Howard, U.S. Congressman Seth Moulton, and Steve Bohn (Office of U.S. Congressman Moulton) has allowed for veterans in Middlesex County to succeed in securing safe, affordable, permanent housing. Soldier On is grateful to all who helped make this a reality.”

Soldier On is an organization that provides housing and support services for veterans who are homeless or at-risk of homelessness. This latest community housing project will be named the Gordon H. Mansfield Veterans Community in honor of the late Gordon H. Mansfield, a Vietnam War veteran who served as Deputy Secretary of Veterans Affairs, as well as Assistant Secretary for Fair Housing and Equality Opportunity at the Department of Housing & Urban Development. Mansfield was also the recipient of the Distinguished Service Cross, the Bronze Star, three Purple Hearts, the Combat Infantryman Badge, and the Presidential Unit Citation.

Construction is expected to begin late Fall 2022, with a planned opening in Fall 2023.