Southern section of Ashuwillticook Rail Trail re-open in Lanesborough

LANESBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – The southern section of the Ashuwillticook Rail Trail in Lanesborough will re-open to the public Saturday.

According to MassDOT, the southern section will re-open and will give access to the Berkshire Mall Connector Road parking lots.

On Monday, the northern section of the trail will be temporarily closed to the public to facilitate Phase II of the resurfacing project that is upgrading an 11-mile section of the trail. The section is expected to be closed through October 2020.

During the closure, there will be no access to the northern section or travel allowed from Church Street in Cheshire north to the Visitors Center in Adams.

MAP: Ashuwillticook Rail Trail