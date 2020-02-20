Spring forecast prediction released for New England

CHICOPEE, (WWLP) – The Climate Prediction Center updated its Spring Weather Outlook for the United States Thursday.

Meteorological Spring begins March 1 and continues through April and May. The outlook expects higher odds for a warmer and wetter Spring here in Western Massachusetts.

We have already been experiencing very mild conditions for much of January and February.

While January was a drier than average month for both rain and snow, February is near average for precipitation, but below average for snowfall.

Astronomical Spring, which is based on Earth’s position relative to the sun, begins March 19.